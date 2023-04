Allen will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Tuesday due to a lower-body issue.

Allen has just one win in his previous eight contests, posting a 1-6-1 record over that stretch. With just five games remaining in the season, Allen may have played in his final game of the 2022-23 campaign, though the team did designate him as day-to-day. In the meantime, Cayden Primeau will start against the Red Wings on Tuesday.