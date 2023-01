Allen will miss Monday's clash with Seattle due to an upper-body injury.

With Allen on the shelf, the Habs called up Cayden Primeau from the minors to serve as the No. 2 behind Sam Montembeault on Monday. The 32-year-old Allen was labeled day-to-day by the team, so he may not miss any significant time. Still, while Allen is on the shelf, Montembeault figures to see the bulk of the workload.