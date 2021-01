Allen will tend the road twine in Monday's game against the Oilers, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Allen was outstanding as Jordan Binnington's backup in St. Louis last season, posting a .927 save percentage and a 2.15 GAA to complement a 12-6-3 record. The 30-year-old should be due for a handful of spot starts this year behind Carey Price, and he'll make his Canadiens debut Monday. The Oilers managed to score just one goal on the Canadiens in Saturday's loss.