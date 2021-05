Allen gave up five goals on 34 shots in a 5-1 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.

It was all Senators from start to finish and Allen's stat line bore the brunt of it, resulting in his worst single-game save percentage (.853) in nearly a month. Allen has given up three-plus goals in 10 of his last 13 starts and still hasn't been able to put together back-to-back wins since the start of February.