Allen kicked out 27 of 29 shots Monday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Making another start in the absence of Carey Price (concussion), Allen yielded just a point shot to Morgan Rielly and a deflection by Auston Matthews to earn his third win in his last four starts. Allen hasn't been able to string together back-to-back wins in three months, yet he's generally provided steady goaltending whenever called upon.