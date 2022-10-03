Allen will start Monday's home exhibition contest against Toronto, Sportsnet's Eric Engels reports.
Allen is expected to play the entire game. He agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Canadiens on Saturday that carries an average annual value of $3.85 million. Allen is projected to be Montreal's No. 1 netminder again this season due to Care Price's continued absence.
