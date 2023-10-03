Allen allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's 5-4 preseason overtime win against the Maple Leafs.

Allen made his second appearance of the preseason and first in which he played a whole game. The .862 save percentage wasn't pretty, but Allen made some key stops against a Toronto lineup that featured its big four -- captain John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander. While Sam Montembeault had better statistics than Allen last season, the gap between them isn't much. The two goalies could share the role in 2023-24 where neither is considered the primary netminder.