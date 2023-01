Allen (upper body) was on the ice at Monday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Allen joined the other two goalie, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau. That could be interpreted as a sign he's close to returning, but it's unlikely that return will come Tuesday against Boston. In Allen's absence, Montembeault has played like a No. 1 tender, posting a 4-3 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.