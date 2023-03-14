Allen allowed six goals on 15 shots before being pulled from Montreal's 8-4 loss to Colorado on Monday.

Allen left the game early in the second period with Montreal down 6-1. Sam Montembeault stepped in, but the Canadiens couldn't climb out of the hole, and Allen was charged with the loss. The 32-year-old has a 14-22-3 record, 3.43 GAA and .895 save percentage in 39 contests in 2022-23. He's lost his last five outings while surrendering 18 goals on 151 shots in that span.