Allen will be in the visiting crease versus Boston on Saturday, according to Marc Antoine Godin of Radio-Canada.

Allen is off to a fair start this season, going 3-3-1 with a 3.31 GAA and .911 save percentage. He has lost his last three starts, giving up 10 goals on 79 shots. Allen will face the Bruins, who are atop the Eastern Conference standings with 26 points in 15 games.