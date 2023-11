Allen will protect the home goal versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Allen allowed three goals on 35 shots in a loss to the Coyotes in his last outing. While he's faced no fewer than 33 shots in any of his five outings, he's been sharp with a .927 save percentage and a 3-1-1 record. The Lightning are on the second half of a back-to-back after a 6-5 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.