Allen (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus the Islanders, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

It is unclear at this time if Allen will be available for Sunday's contest versus the Rangers. Sam Montembeault will be backed up by Cayden Primeau on Saturday against the Islanders. Allen has a 10-16-1 record this season with a 3.52 GAA and an .892 save percentage.