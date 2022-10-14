Allen is expected to start Friday against Detroit, according to Priyanta Emrith of Sportsnet.
Allen saved 29 of 32 shots in a 4-3 win against Toronto on Wednesday. Detroit has a solid team this season and while the Red Wings' offense doesn't match up favorably compared to Allen's previous opponent, the Maple Leafs, he still has a tough game ahead of him.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Gets Opening Night victory•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Starting Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Finishes preseason at home•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Gets Saturday start•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Makes second preseason appearance•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Playing full game Monday•