Allen (groin) is expected to start Monday's preseason clash with New Jersey.

With Carey Price's (knee) career all but over, Allen will enter the 2022-23 campaign as the presumptive starter for the Habs. The 32-year-old Allen went 9-20-4 in 35 appearances last season while sporting a career-worst 3.30 GAA. If the veteran continues to struggle, Samuel Montembeault (wrist) could challenge for more opportunities.