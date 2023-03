Allen is slated to start on the road against LA on Thursday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca.

Allen has a 14-18-2 record, 3.35 GAA and .897 save percentage in 34 contests this season. He's won his last two starts while saving 62 of 65 shots. The Kings have the 11th-ranked offense with 3.31 goals per game in 2022-23.