Allen is slated to start at home Tuesday against New Jersey, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen is 5-5-0 with a 3.19 GAA and .902 save percentage in 10 games in 2022-23. He's won his last two starts, but he's also allowed at least three goals in four of his last five contests, so it's fair to say he's struggled recently. To make matters worse for Allen, the Devils are tied for fifth-place offensively with 3.67 goals per game.