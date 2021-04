Allen made 28 saves in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

The 30-year-old netminder had his shutout bid ruined midway through the third period by Elias Lindholm, but otherwise it was an impressive showing for Allen, who had gone 1-4-0 over five starts since Carey Price (upper body) was sidelined. On the season, Allen sports a 2.44 GAA and .915 save percentage.