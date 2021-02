Allen stopped 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

He got beat for a power-play marker in the second period by Colin White, but otherwise Allen turned in an airtight performance. The veteran netminder continues to shine as Corey Price's understudy, posting a 4-1-0 record, 1.81 GAA and .940 save percentage through his first five appearances with the Habs.