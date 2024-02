Allen turned aside 29 of 36 shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

St. Louis scored twice in the first 5:05 of the first period and never looked back, with three of their goals on the afternoon coming on the power play. Allen wasn't sharp at even strength either though, and the veteran netminder is 1-4-1 over his last six outings with a 4.01 GAA and .876 save percentage. He's doing little to push Sam Montembeault for playing time, or make himself a possible trade chip for the Habs.