Allen will start Thursday night against the Blackhawks, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Allen will make a sixth consecutive start and his 21st in 28 games when these two struggling original-six teams faceoff for the first time this season. He's played well of late, despite going 0-3-1 over the last four games, sporting a 2.97 GAA with a .918 save percentage. For extra motivation, he'll try to prevent Chicago goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from posting his 500th win.