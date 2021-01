Allen is projected to get the start in goal in Thursday's road clash with the Canucks, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Allen was razor sharp in his Canadiens debut Monday against the Oilers, stopping 25 of 26 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll attempt to secure his second win of the season in a road matchup with a Vancouver team that's averaging 3.63 goals per game this season, ninth in the NHL.