Allen made 18 saves in a 5-4 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

The win ended a 0-6-1 skid for both Allen and the Canadiens. Allen is 2-1-0 in three starts against the Blues after playing his first seven NHL seasons (2012-20) for them. He lifted Lord Stanley with St. Louis in 2019 and ranks second in its history with 148 wins (Mike Liut, 151) and 21 shutouts (Brian Elliott, 25).