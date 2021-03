Allen will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game versus Vancouver.

Allen was pretty sharp in his last start March 11 against the Flames, stopping 27 of 29 shots, but he ultimately suffered his sixth loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 30-year-old backstop will try to snap his five-game losing streak in a home matchup with a surging Canucks club that's won three straight games.