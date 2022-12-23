Allen will defend the road net against Dallas on Friday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Allen is 9-12-1 with a 3.27 GAA and a .900 save percentage this season. He was terrific Wednesday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Colorado, stopping 34 shots. Allen will be in tough against the Stars, who are fourth in NHL scoring with 121 goals in 34 games.