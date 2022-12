Allen will guard the road goal Saturday against Edmonton, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen is coming off a 45-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 win over Calgary. He has a 7-8-0 record this season with a 3.40 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Allen has a mark of 3-2-0 on the road in 2022-23 with a 2.18 GAA and a .941 save percentage.