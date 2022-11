Allen will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game against the Wild, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Allen was a tad shaky in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 30 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. He'll try to pick up a second straight victory in a road matchup with a surging Minnesota team that's won three of its last four games.