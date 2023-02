Allen will defend the road crease in Toronto on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen has won his last two starts, stopping 29 shots in a 6-2 victory over Edmonton on Sunday, and then shutting out the Blackhawks on Tuesday, making 22 saves. Allen is 12-17-2 with a 3.42 GAA and .895 save percentage this season. He faces the Maple Leafs, who are tied for eighth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.38 goals per game.