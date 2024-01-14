Allen will patrol the home crease Monday against Colorado.

Allen has gone 1-8-1 in his past 10 outings, giving up 36 goals on 312 shots during that stretch. Through 14 appearances this season, he has posted a 4-8-2 record with a 3.52 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Avalanche rank second in the league this campaign with 3.67 goals per contest.