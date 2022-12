Allen will start Monday's home game against Calgary, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Allen surrendered three goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday. He has a record of 8-10-0 this season with a 3.40 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Allen made 45 saves in a 2-1 win over the Flames on Dec. 1.