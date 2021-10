Allen will start in goal Saturday night against the Rangers, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Allen gets the nod in Montreal's home opener. Last season's backup goalie should be much busier this season with Carey Price (knee) sidelined and away from the team on personal leave. With no back-to-back games until the end of the month, Allen could start the next six games. Allen was sharp in the season-opening 2-1 loss to Toronto.