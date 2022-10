Allen will defend the home net against Dallas on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen is 2-1-0 after stopping 25 shots in a 6-2 win over Arizona on Thursday. He is off to a much better start than last season where he went 9-20-4 with a 3.30 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Allen will face the Stars who are 3-0-1 and have found the back of the net 15 times this season.