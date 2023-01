Allen will be between the home pipes against St. Louis on Saturday.

Allen is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday, stopping 27 of 30 shots. He is 0-6-1 in his last seven starts, giving him a 9-16-1 record, to go with a 3.50 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He will take on the Blues, who have found the back of the net 125 times in 39 games.