Allen will start Tuesday's road game against Detroit, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen will look to rebound after he gave up six goals on 42 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Vegas. He has lost his past two starts, dropping his record to 3-5-0 on the year to go along with a 3.28 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Allen stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Red Wings on Oct. 14.