Allen will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Ottawa, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen is coming off a 38-save effort in last Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit. He has a 10-16-2 record this season with a 3.53 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Allen went 1-1-0 versus the Senators last year, allowing six goals on 61 shots. Ottawa sits 24th in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per game.