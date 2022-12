Allen will guard the home goal versus the Ducks on Thursday, per Hockey 360.

Allen will get the second half of a back-to-back after Sam Montembeault played Wednesday versus the Senators. This will be an excellent matchup for Allen against one of the weakest offenses in the league. He's gone 3-3-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .922 save percentage in his last six outings.