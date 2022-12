Allen will be between the home pipes against LA on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen was strong Tuesday as he turned aside 31 shots in a 4-2 win in Seattle. Overall, Allen is 8-9-0 with a 3.42 GAA and an .895 save percentage. He will face the Kings, who were shut out in Toronto on Thursday, but are tied for sixth in goals with 97.