Allen will handle the home crease against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen lost his last start Thursday, giving up three goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 loss to Anaheim. Allen is 9-11-0 with a 3.25 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He is in tough against the Lightning, who are third in the Atlantic Division standings and are tied for third in the NHL with 105 goals.