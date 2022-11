Allen will defend the home crease against Vegas on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Allen enters the game with a 3-4-0 record this season. He has a 2.88 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Allen has struggled of late, giving up 14 goals on 120 shots in his last four games. He faces the Golden Knights who are 10-2-0 and atop the Western Conference standings.