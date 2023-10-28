Allen will start at home Saturday against the Jets, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Allen will be back between the pipes Saturday after Sam Montembeault started Montreal's previous two contests. The 33-year-old Allen has won two straight starts, allowing just three goals on 70 shots in that span. He's 2-0-1 with a .929 save percentage to open the season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Makes 36 saves in road victory•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Has crowd chanting his name•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Facing Capitals on Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Falls in shootout•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Facing Toronto on Wednesday•