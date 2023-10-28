Watch Now:

Allen will start at home Saturday against the Jets, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen will be back between the pipes Saturday after Sam Montembeault started Montreal's previous two contests. The 33-year-old Allen has won two straight starts, allowing just three goals on 70 shots in that span. He's 2-0-1 with a .929 save percentage to open the season.

