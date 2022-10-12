Allen will start Wednesday's season opener against the Maple Leafs, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
This should be the first of many starts in what is expected to be a busy season for Allen. He hasn't played more than 46 games since 2018-19, but that should be his floor if healthy.
