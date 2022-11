Allen will be between the home pipes against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen was outstanding in his last start Tuesday, turning aside 41 of 43 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Detroit. Overall, Allen is 4-5-0 with a 3.11 GAA and a .907 save percentage this season. He will face the Penguins, who defeated Toronto 4-2 on Friday for their second straight road win, after starting the season 1-5-1.