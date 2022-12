Allen stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Allen has now alternated wins and losses over his last four starts. This was a solid one, as the Kraken outshot the Canadiens 33-16, with Allen's goaltending being a difference-maker. He's up to 8-9-0 with a 3.42 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 17 outings. The 32-year-old should continue to see most of the starts for Montreal, though he's been relatively inconsistent compared to many primary starters.