Allen turned aside 37 of 38 shots Friday but the Canadiens were shut out by the Red Wings 3-0.

Allen, facing his second Original Six rival to open the season, kept the pressuring Red Wings off the board, despite seeing 25 first-period shots. During his first two starts this season, Allen yielded just four goals on 70 shots. The lone goal Allen surrendered Friday came off a rebound, scored by Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderblom. The host Red Wings added two empty-net goals to seal the win.