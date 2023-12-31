Allen made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

The Habs played a solid defensive game Saturday, but Eetu Luostarinen found a way to drive through and notch two power-play goals. The game was actually tighter than the score indicates, thanks to Allen. Luostarinen pushed the kitties into the lead at 7:34 of the third, and Carter Verhaeghe's 3-1 insurance goal didn't come until 15:26. The Habs use a three-headed goalie group, so Allen doesn't get consistent playing time. And it shows. Since the start of November, he is 1-7-1, and overall, Allen has a 3.40 GAA and .903 save percentage. He's a tough activation.