Allen made stopped 25 of 30 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Stars on Saturday.

Joe Pavelski had Allen's number all night long -- the grizzled veteran scored his first hat trick since early 2019 and had his 20th four-point NHL game. It was Allen's first rough game of the season, but it likely won't be his last. The young Habs squad has a rough road ahead over 82 games.