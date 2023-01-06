Allen made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

He held the Rangers back until the 7:43 mark of the second when Chris Kreider intercepted a Canadiens' pass and scored on a shorthanded breakaway. Allen then allowed two more 59 seconds apart in the same frame. Wins are hard to come by for Allen and the Habs -- he's lost seven consecutive games and hasn't recorded a win since December 12. Keep him benched. There's just not much fantasy value in his game right now.