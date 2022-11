Allen stopped 27 of 30 shots during a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

Allen, who yielded three consecutive second-period goals Tuesday, has dropped three of his past four decisions. The 32-year-old netminder could not slow down the streaking Wild, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven games. Allen (3-4-0) is 8-6-2 in 20 career games against the Wild.