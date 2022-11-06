Allen made 36 saves in a 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

The game was close for two periods -- the Knights were up 2-1 going into the third period. And the Habs tied it up under a minute into the third. The Knights started to turn up the heat, scoring three goals in under four minutes including two in a 21-second span. All told, Allen was beaten four times in the last frame and has allowed 20 goals in his last five games (.877 save percentage). It's going to be a long, cold season in Montreal.