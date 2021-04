Allen allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

Point blasts by Noah Hanifin and Mark Giordano early in each of the first two periods built a 2-0 lead for Calgary, and the Canadiens were unable to muster any offensive support for Allen outside of Brett Kulak's breakaway tally midway through the middle frame. Allen, who has been handling the bulk of the recent workload in the absence of Carey Price (upper body), has just two wins in his last 12 appearances (2-6-4).