Allen made 26 saves in a 7-4 win over St. Louis on Saturday. He also picked up an assist.

He set up Christian Dvorak's third goal last in the third period. Allen was tested early and found himself down 3-1 halfway through the second period. But his teammates rallied and he was only beaten once from that point on. Vladimir Tarasenko beaten him cleanly in the third after a turnover. It was Allen's first win in his last three games and he is now 3-3-0 with a 2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage.